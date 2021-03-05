Uganda to start COVID-19 vaccination on March 10

KAMPALA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Uganda will launch COVID-19 vaccination exercise next week in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, the country’s top health official said here Tuesday.

Ruth Aceng, the minister of health, told reporters that the phased coronavirus vaccination will start on March 10 after the country receives the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccines on March 5.

“The Ministry of Health is finalizing the preparations to start the vaccination against COVID-19 with the arrival of the initial batch of 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines,” Aceng said.

In the first phase, the ministry targets to vaccinate about 21.9 million people who face the highest risks of infection including the elderly, persons with underlying health conditions, health workers and security personnel. The ministry will roll out the vaccination program for age groups between 18 and 50 years in a staggered manner in phase two and three of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the official.

“As you are aware, COVID-19 vaccines are new and additional information keeps emerging to guide the planning for vaccination; this includes the criteria for targeting population groups,” said Aceng.

She said available vaccines are not yet authorized for use in persons younger than 18 years of age.

“If vaccines become available for (people) below the age of 18, the ministry will update its plan accordingly and inform the public,” she said.

Uganda will need up to 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to vaccinate the population.

As of Tuesday, Uganda has recorded 40,395 cumulative cases of COVID-19 cases, 15,008 recoveries and 334 deaths since the index case was reported on March 22, 2020, according to the Ministry of Health. Enditem