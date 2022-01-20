Ugandan coffee farmers keep bees to increase production.

Ugandan farmers keep bees to increase coffee production.

Coffee growers are turning to apiculture to boost pollination and yields as bee populations decline due to environmental degradation.

Alex Masaba, a coffee farmer in eastern Uganda’s Elgon region, beams from ear to ear as he describes how he became the most successful coffee farmer in his area to Anadolu Agency.

“A few years ago, I was a despondent coffee farmer who struggled to make a living from my plantation.

“However, now that I’ve learned how to increase production, I’m very successful,” Masaba said in an interview.

“I introduced bees to my plantation to increase my coffee output.

He told Anadolu Agency, “I copied this (technique) from farmers in the central region of Buganda.” Buganda is a kingdom in southeastern Uganda.

Masaba said he decided to use bees in his crop three years ago after visiting a friend and fellow coffee farmer in the area who was using the same method and reaping the benefits in the form of abundant harvests.

Masaba’s host explained to him that the bees he kept on his farm helped pollinate the coffee plants, increasing their yield.

Another apiculturist coffee farmer in Kayunga’s central district, Alex Mulwanyi, told Anadolu Agency that before he started keeping bees, his 20 acres (8 hectares) of coffee plantation produced only 6,800 kilograms (about 15,000 pounds) of dry coffee per year, with factory processing reducing this to half.

His annual yield has increased to 9,000 kg (19,841 lbs) with his six-legged friends buzzing from plant to plant.

“My coffee plants are well-pollinated, and all of my berries contain coffee seeds, thanks to the many bees on my coffee farm.”

Honey is being spread.

Many coffee farmers have adopted this technique in recent years, with the majority of those interviewed by Anadolu claiming to keep multiple hives on each of their farms in order to increase their harvest.

On his 30 acres of coffee plantation, Edward Nanyole, a coffee farmer in the Bugiri district, said he had 100 colonized hives.

He said there were other beehives on the branches of the surrounding trees in addition to the colonized hives.

“Apart from increasing my coffee production, I also make money from honey,” Nanyole explained, noting that his bees brought.

