Ugandan military helicopter crash kills two in central region

KAMPALA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A Ugandan military helicopter on Tuesday crashed in the central Ugandan district of Gomba, killing two crew members, the military said here.

Military spokesperson Brig. Richard Karemire said that the Uganda Peoples Defense Airforce Jet Ranger was on a training mission.

“It had two crew members. Sadly, no one has survived. Investigation into the cause has started,” Karemire said.

Deo Akiki, the deputy military spokesperson told Xinhua by telephone that the crew included a pilot trainer and cadet trainee.