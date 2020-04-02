Ugandan security agencies start enforcing night curfew to contain COVID-19 spread

KAMPALA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Ugandan police and military on Tuesday began enforcing a 14-day nighttime curfew imposed by government as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, told Xinhua that nobody or vehicle will be permitted to move during curfew hours, which took effect from 7 p.m to 6 a.m. local time throughout the country.

He said the curfew will remain in force for the next two weeks, except for cargo, emergencies and security agencies.

“As per the (presidential) directives we are not allowing any human being or vehicle to move except the cargo, security agencies (police and army) and ambulances,” said Onyango.

“The officers have high morale. They have begun implementing and enforcing the orders. If we get anyone violating the directives we shall arrest and charge them accordingly in courts of law,” he said.

The country’s President Yoweri Museveni on Monday announced the curfew with exception for cargo planes, cargo trucks, Lorries, pick-ups and trains.

“All other movements should stop. Let people stay in-doors in their homes except for the cargo-transporters,” said Museveni.

The country has also implemented a series of other measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The country so far has 33 confirmed cases since the outbreak was announced on March 21. Enditem