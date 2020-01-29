Uganda’s coffee exports up 5% in December from a year…

KAMPALA, Jan 22 – Uganda’s coffee exports in December rose by 5% from the same month a year earlier, helped by shipments of higher robusta volumes, according to a report by the state-run sector regulator Uganda Coffee Development Authority. Uganda exported 330,248 60-kilogram bags of coffee last month compared to 314,439 bags that the country shipped in December 2018, the report said.

Coffee is Uganda’s single largest commodity export after gold, contributing about $400 million to the country annually.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Omar Mohammed)