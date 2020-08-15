Uganda’s COVID-19 tally hits 1,434, as 49 new cases confirmed

KAMPALA, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Uganda on Saturday registered 49 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1,434, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said in a statement issued here that out of the 3,768 samples collected over the past 24 hours, 37 alert cases, six contacts, four returnees from abroad and two Ugandan cross-border truck drivers tested positive for the virus.

A total of 19 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for novel coronavirus at Uganda’s border points of entry were not permitted into the east African country.

According to the ministry, the country has registered a total of 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,142 recoveries since the index case was reported on March 21. Enditem