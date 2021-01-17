Uganda’s incumbent president leads presidential race: partial poll results

KAMPALA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Uganda’s incumbent President Yoweri Museveni has led in Thursday’s presidential election, according to partial poll results released by the country’s electoral commission on Saturday.

With ballots from 86.8 percent of polling stations counted, Museveni has won 5.3 million votes, or 58.8 percent, followed by his main challenger Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, a musician-turned-politician who had won 34.6 percent, according to Justice Simon Byabakama, chairperson of the commission.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat, a candidate from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change, comes third with nearly 3.3 percent of the votes, while each of the other eight candidates has garnered less than 1 percent of the ballots.

Byabakama is expected to announce the final results at 16:00 local time (1300 GMT) on Saturday. Enditem