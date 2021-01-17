Uganda’s incumbent president wins another five-year term in office

KAMPALA, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Uganda’s incumbent President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday was declared winner of the country’s presidential elections held on Jan. 14.

Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission said Museveni garnered 58.64 percent of the votes tallied.

Museveni, 76-year-old, beat his main rival, the 38-year-old Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, a popular musician turned politician. Kyagulanyi got 34.83 percent of the total votes tallied.

Observers say this has been one of Uganda’s most contested elections, pitting the young against the old generation. The election period has also been the most violent, with dozens of fatal cases recorded since early November last year.

One such incident is the riot of Nov. 18-19 where 54 people lost their lives as security forces dispersed protestors.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic compounded the election process as different parties interpreted the implementation of the pandemic prevention measures depending on the political side they are on.

The opposition argued that the police implement the measures selectively with the intention of foiling opposition campaigns.

Museveni won the elections with the slogan, ‘securing your future’. His agents based his campaigns on the progress the country has made both economically and socially over the years.

Museveni’s opponents however said his government is riddled with corrupt officials who have derailed the country’s development for selfish gain.

Some election observers have referred to the election process as largely peaceful, with no major violence incidents.

“I think this was generally peaceful elections. It registered a very high voter participation,” said Chrispin Kaheru, an independent election observer in an interview with Xinhua.

“But the shutdown of internet affected the citizens, election observers, political parties and media. It limited information follow and sharing. The elections shrive on information sharing,” he said.

Domitien Ndayizeye, former Burundian president and head of East African Community-Election Observer Mission told reporters here that the elections were free and fair.

“The elections were transparent. The tallying was transparent. There was no voter intimidation and election officials were very competent,” said Ndayizeye. Enditem