Uganda’s national carrier gets landing approvals for Heathrow, Dubai airports

KAMPALA, March 4 (Xinhua) — Uganda’s national carrier has announced that it has got landing approvals for Heathrow Airport and Dubai International Airports as it resumes long-haul flights.

Uganda Airlines said in a statement issued here late on Wednesday said it is working on obtaining traffic rights, foreign air operator permits, and landing approvals to other target destinations.

The initial routes with the A330 are London, Dubai, Guangzhou, and Mumbai, with the airline operating direct flights to these cities from Entebbe International Airport, the statement said.

The airline in January and February received two new A330-800neo aircraft, which it hopes to use for long-haul flights to Europe, Asia and the Middle-East.

The carrier, which collapsed in 2001 and resumed in August 2019, is currently operating flights within Africa.

Government is optimistic that the revival of the national flag carrier will boost the country’s economic growth and tourism. Ugandans spend over 400 million U.S. dollars on air travel annually, according to government figures. Enditem