Uhuru points to a partial reopening of schools

During a live radio interview from the State House in Nairobi, the president said the Department of Education would consider measures that would allow candidates to take the exams.

Since the schools were closed on March 15, the future of the candidates has been the subject of debate, with differing opinions frightening.

In the absence of more specific national guidelines, however, according to education expert Janet Muthoni, it is necessary to work out the intricacies of the school day when it reopens.

“If we want to bring children back in the fall, we have to talk about how it will look today.”

Their concern is “the fear of what a school outbreak could mean if the government takes this path”.

While children who are infected with the virus are less likely to get sick, scientists believe that they can pass the infection on to other people, leading to a widespread infection among employees and families.

Educators asked if Education CS plans George Magoha to audit the materials and supply chain needed to clean, disinfect, and prevent the spread of the disease if children return to school.

In a memorandum to the Ministry of Education, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education teacher requested that the school calendar be postponed and the exams postponed.

In light of the above, President Kenyatta said the government will publish a schedule for the return of students to schools, especially for those who are expected to take the national exams.

“We need to know when and how it is done. When that time comes, we’ll explain details of how we can ensure that all of this is done, ”he said.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam should begin on November 2 and end on November 3, while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam should begin on November 4 and end on November 30.

Restore lost time

Three weeks of the school calendar have already been lost. While the impact on school activities should not be underestimated, school leaders say they are easily recoverable.

They argue that if normality returns and schools open before June, it is possible to regain lost time.

School reopening was scheduled for May 4, but the coronavirus crisis could be part of the second semester.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development requires that schools have fully covered the curriculum by the end of September.

When it comes to partial reopening, actors and educators in the sector consider it conceivable that some schools are fully open, some are partially and others remain closed. In the proposal, school leaders want the candidates to report first.

Headmasters say this will avert a transition crisis as most secondary schools are already struggling with congestion.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association has recommended that the government waive the second term in the medium term and shorten the August vacation to regain lost time.

“Schools will have lost 10 weeks by the end of June. This is longer than the third semester of the school calendar [nine weeks]”Chairman Kahi Indimuli told the star.

“If we come to July with closed schools, the calendar will be tired as it is. In less than 28 weeks, preparing students for the exams will put pressure on the entire system. “

School leaders argue that KCPEexam candidates, grades 3 and 4, could go to school under strict security measures if the spread were limited to “bearable” values.

Another suggestion from the educational advisers is that schools in counties without Covid 19 cases should start teaching again. However, this depends on how the virus spreads.