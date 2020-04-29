UK Advocate General of the EU Court of Justice refuses to be pushed out by the 27

Eleanor Sharpston has appealed before the Court of the European Union to decisions of the Council and the Court of Justice.

Whatever Brexit matters: Britain’s Eleanor Sharpston doesn’t want the 27 to take the right to shorten her term as General Counsel of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). If it had not been for the withdrawal of the United Kingdom, Mrs Sharpston’s mandate would have run until October 6, 2021. Admittedly, almost three months after Brexit, the British woman is still one of the eleven Advocates General of the Court . She has, moreover, a series of cases in progress, for which she must render conclusions which must contribute to the thinking of the judges. This situation is only temporary: the Advocate General is supposed to give way as soon as his successor (of Greek nationality) has been appointed. It appears that Eleanor Sharpston, a member of the Court since January 2006, is unwilling to do so.