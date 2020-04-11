UK approaching 10,000 dead, Boris Johnson sees ‘Love actually’ in hospital

In the past 24 hours, 917 people died in the UK from complications from the coronavirus, bringing the total to 9,875 since the start of the outbreak. This was revealed this afternoon by the Minister of the Interior, Priti Patel, who chaired the Government’s daily briefing for the first time on emergency management. After confirming with the death toll what he called the “devastating impact of this virus,” he said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson “continues to make progress” in his recovery.

Johnson was admitted to a London hospital last Sunday, ten days after testing positive for coronavirus, where he was in the intensive care unit for three days, but was transferred back to the plant on Thursday.

A Downing Street spokesman said this morning that the 55-year-old premier receives daily updates on the status of his fiancé, Carrie Symonds, who has also been ill; as well as images of the ultrasounds of the baby who waits for in two months.

The same source detailed that Johnson, who is already taking short walks inside the medical center, spends time “with movies and sudokus”, and that his office staff “has uploaded movies, including the British comedies” Withnail & I “and “Love Actually”, to an iPad »to pass the time.

Foreign Minister and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab is currently in command of the government, and according to the BBC, some sources say Johnson could be gone for a month.

The interior minister released other relevant data: while the confinement order has led to a decrease in crime in general, the increase in those seeking help through the telephone lines for domestic violence is “extremely worrying”.

“For victims of these crimes, the home is not the safe haven it should be,” he said. For this reason, the Government will launch a campaign for victims of violence with the hashtag #YouAreNotAlone and will aim to assure them “that they can still seek help and leave home” to access aid services. “When a victim and their children need to leave home, we will make sure they have a safe place to go,” he said.

Lack of protective equipment for toilets

On the other hand, despite the insistence of the press on asking if the Government will offer an apology to the professionals of the NHS (the national health service) for the lack of personal protective equipment, Patel only repeated several times: «I am sorry if the People feel that there have been flaws “in the government’s response, and emphasized that” we are in the midst of a global health crisis “and that every effort is being made.

Martin Hewitt of the National Police Chiefs Council, who accompanied Patel at the press conference with Professor Stephen Powis, medical director of the NHS England, said that so far the police have imposed fines in England and Wales on 1,084 people. who have violated the rules of social distancing. Hewitt said the police are “in a strong position” to enforce the rules and that the low number of fines shows that the vast majority of people stay home to save lives.

Stephen Powis, for his part, acknowledged his “rage” with the “few members of the public” who ignore the rules and paid tribute to the “vast majority who abide by them.” In addition, he said that “there has been a stabilization in the number of new cases, in general,” which translates into the first signs “of a plateau” in the number of people hospitalized. “We are still seeing a large number of deaths, this will be the last thing that will begin to decrease, but as long as people follow the rules, this will begin to translate into a reduction in the number of people who die,” he said. .