UK: Boris Johnson, health secretary both positive for virus

LONDON

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, they said in separate announcements.

Johnson, 55, said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, 41, said: “Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, 39, who has regularly appeared alongside the prime minister, has not shown symptoms and so has not been tested, according to BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg.

On March 23, the prime minister’s spokesman said that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would be the “designated survivor” if the prime minister fell ill with coronavirus or was otherwise incapacitated.

Raab said at the time: “The prime minister has the power to delegate responsibility to any of his ministers but, for now, it’s the prime minister and then the foreign secretary.”

It is unclear whether Johnson will hand over power, as his symptoms are only mild – “a temperature and persistent cough,” he said – and he said he would continue to lead the government by working at home and via video-conferencing, citing the “wizardry of modern technology.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said, “The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” referring to the National Health Service and the prime minister’s iconic Downing Street residence.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street. He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Well-wishers

Johnson is the first head of government to publicly reveal they have coronavirus; both Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Germany’s Angela Merkel are also running their countries in self-isolation.

Johnson received well-wishes from across the political spectrum.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said: “I wish the Prime Minister a speedy recovery and hope his family are safe and healthy. Coronavirus can and does affect anyone. Everyone be safe. Our own health depends on everybody else.”

“I am sorry to read this & I hope Boris Johnson makes a speedy recovery. This sadly shows nobody is immune,” the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said.

Jeremy Hunt, Johnson’s main challenger for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the country last year, said: “Thoughts and prayers of whole nation with Boris Johnson having tested positive for coronavirus. We are so grateful for your strong leadership at this time of crisis and know you will back with your trademark optimism before long! Thinking of you and Carrie.”

On Feb 29, Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds, 31, announced that they were expecting a child and also announced their engagement. She has lived with him in Downing Street since he became prime minister.

The Guardian’s Katie Proctor reported that Johnson will self-isolate 7 days, rather than the 14 days that is suggested for families, which suggests that his partner is not currently living with him.

Royals and the nation

Proctor also reported that the prime minister will self-isolate inside Downing Street and continue to work from his study, and that he will have his meals and work delivered to him without coming into contact with anyone.

A spokesman for the queen said: “Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on March 11 and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare.”

Since March 11, the two have spoken only over the phone. Earlier this week, her son and heir Charles, prince of Wales, tested positive for coronavirus. He last saw the queen on March 12.

On Friday, the U.K.-wide death toll from coronavirus rose 182 from yesterday, with largest jumps so far to reach 766.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and territories, with over 551,000 cases worldwide.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.