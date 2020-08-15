UK Buys Another 90m Hopeful Coronavirus Vaccine Shots

The government’s buying 90 million units of things that might not work, but this time we’ll let it off, as it’s signed another deal with another pair of pharma giants to buy stocks of two potential covid-19 vaccines. Then we get back to enjoying the little things in life, like buying a pork pie without being harassed by middle-aged men with placards that say we are muzzled sheeple.

The latest vaccine hopefuls are efforts from Novavax, which is currently planning a Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK – one of the final steps in gaining full accreditation – and a rival product from Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies. We’re having 60m shots of the Novavax and 30m of the Janssen option, plus the governmental National Institute for Health Research is helping fund Novavax’s trials.

The bad news is both are not likely to arrive until the middle of 2021, so they could well be beaten to the punch by the University of Oxford’s vaccine that’s racing ahead. Should that work. And should the other two work. Maybe none will work and this is bloody it for ever. The science is not letting on yet. [Sky News]

Image credit: Unsplash