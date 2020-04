UK cabinet office minister in self-isolation

LONDON, April 7 (Xinhua) — UK’s Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove confirmed on Tuesday that he is self-isolating at home after a member of his family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Revealing his situation on twitter, Gove said: “I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to intensive care Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, according to Downing Street.

Johnson has asked British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.