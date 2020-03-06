UK cases of coronavirus WILL keep rising, warns Chief Medical Office Chris Whitty

Even the elderly are likely to survive being infected with coronavirus, the Chief Medical Officer said today – but they might need to self-isolate during a major outbreak.

Professor Chris Whitty said that even among very vulnerable groups, the majority of patients would make it through a dose of the illness.

He also insisted that mounting fears of mass infections in the UK, it was not yet necessary for older people to stay away from other people.

Prof Whitty said the government was putting together a plan to help pensioners who did need to be isolated for a ‘short time’ at a later stage. It is expected to involve using FaceTime or Skype to keep them in touch with family and friends.

The moves emerged as Prof Whitty warned that half of all cases in the UK could happen within a period of just three weeks – meaning in a bad scenario the health service could be ‘way’ over bed capacity.

He said the government had now essentially moved to the ‘delay’ phase of its response – with efforts to contain new cases having failed.

The experts predicted that UK cases will keep rising, saying infections are taking place between Britons, and the chances the virus will fade away in the short term are now ‘slim to zero’.

Giving evidence to MPs as the number of UK cases hit 90, Prof Whitty said: ‘This could be anywhere from a rather bad winter for the NHS, but in spring or summer through to huge numbers way overtopping the ability of the NHS to put everyone in beds, and that obviously would have big pressures on the service.’

Prof Whitty also backtracked on suggestions that the authorities could stop providing geographical information about new cases in the UK. After complaints about a lack of transparency, he said such details would still be released and blamed a ‘communications fumble’.

Prof Whitty said elderly people should not self-isolate themselves yet.

‘We do not think it is a good idea – whilst there is almost no transmission, there is some in the community,’ he told the committee.

‘People self-isolating over this period, they could then be having to isolate themselves, which inevitably involves some social isolation, for some months and that would not be a good thing in our view societally.’

Prof Whitty said they were trying to avoid older people coming into contact with the virus, while keeping them in touch with society.

‘We are still working this through, but what we do want to do is make sure that if people cannot provide face-to-face contact – and they may not be able to for a relatively short period of time – work out ways in which we can at least encourage people to make contact through other routes,’ he said.

Prof Whitty said that, even for high-risk age groups, catching coronavirus did not mean you would be ‘a goner’.

He added: ‘Even in the most vulnerable, oldest groups, in the very stressed health service which Hubei was at the point when most of the data come out of, the great majority of people who caught this virus – and not everybody will – survived it, the great majority, over 90 per cent.

‘So, I think it’s easy to get a perception that if you are older and you get this virus then you’re a goner – absolutely not, the great majority of people will recover from this virus, even if they are in their 80s.’

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has insisted he will be guided by scientists – saying there will be a ‘balance’ between ‘draconian’ measures to limit the spread and keeping society functioning.

At least four NHS staff have caught the illness, which has now infected 90 people in the UK, along with two other people in hospitals and a medical student in London.

Three new cases were confirmed this morning by the Scottish Government, in people from Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow & Clyde, and Grampian, bringing the country’s total to six.

Healthcare workers are at particular risk of contracting and spreading the virus because they come into close contact with sick perople and meet a lot of different patients, visitors and colleagues.

King’s College Hospital, in London, yesterday put parts of its buildings in lockdown after two coronavirus cases were discovered there, and another was diagnosed at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

One of the first people in the UK to be diagnosed with the virus was a GP working in Brighton, and another hospital doctor in nearby Worthing contracted the illness.

NHS workers in Carlisle and Maidstone and a patient and a student at King’s College Hospital have also all been diagnosed.

Giving evidence to the Health Select Committee, Prof Whitty said: ‘I’m expecting the number only to go up.

‘There are now several – not large numbers – but several cases where we cannot see where this has come from in terms of a clear transmission, either because someone has come directly from overseas or because they’ve had a close contact with someone who has recently returned from overseas.

‘That I think makes it highly likely therefore that there is some level of community transmission of this virus in the UK now.’

He added: ‘It is here at very low levels at this point in time, but that should be the working assumption on which we go forward.

Asked by chairman Jeremy Hunt whether the government had shifted its focus fro ‘contain’ to ‘delay’, Prof Whitty said: We are now basically mainly delay.’

Prof Whitty suggested if the situation deteriorates there might not be enough space in mortuaries.

‘It depends how much worse it gets,’ he said. ‘But there are plans for this. This is standard planning for many emergencies.

‘The final common pathway, sadly, for some emergencies can be that there is a large number of people dying at the same time.

‘This is a very standard part of the toolkit that local authorities think through for all emergencies, including major epidemics.’

Prof Whitty was pressed on suggestions the government will not provide daily updates on the location of new infections.

But he blamed a ‘communications fumble’, saying in fact the government will give details – although there might be a ‘short delay’ to get the facts correct if there are a large number of cases.

‘We are intending to provide geographical information. In fact in the medium term we will provide much more information with maps and a dashboard,’ he said.

‘What we are intending to do is have some kind of delay to make sure wqe have got the details right…

‘What we don’t want to do is give people incorrect information.’

In other key developments today:

Prof Whitty told MPs it had initially been hoped that the virus could have been contained mainly within China with a few outbreaks elsewhere and once the authorities got on top of it the Covid-19 would go away.

But, he said: ‘That is becoming an extraordinarily unlikely long-term outcome.

‘We are not completely there and it is important to acknowledge that for ‘contain’ we need to have an international view about what we do about this.

‘This is something which we should, in a sense, take the views of other nations as well as our own.

‘But I think we need to be realistic about the fact that with so many different outbreaks, containing looks pretty optimistic.’

He said the delay phase was aimed at pushing back the peak of the epidemic.

That could move the peak of cases away from the ‘winter pressures on the NHS in all four nations of the UK’.

It would also allow more time for research into the nature of the Covid-19 virus and, thirdly, there was a possibility that – as with flu and colds – there could be a seasonal element which meant the rate of transmission went down.

Prof Whitty said there would not be a ‘step move’ from the contain phase to the delay phase but ‘we are putting greater and greater priority on the elements of this which are delay’.

‘For the early stages of delay, contain and delay are very similar, not quite the same. They are largely around finding early cases, isolating them, following their chains of transmission, where necessary isolating those people,’ he said.

But as time goes by there would be measures that involved ‘changes to society’, he said.

Prof Whitty said deaths from Covid-19 could be a ‘very small number’ as a proportion but a ‘large absolute number’ depending on how many are infected.

The impact on the health service would be most sharply felt over a period of around three weeks to nine weeks at the height of the epidemic.

‘For those people who get the disease severe enough to need hospital but not severe enough, fortunately, to kill them, they will still need NHS and health care.

‘One of the things which is clear, if you model out the epidemic, is you will get 50% of all the cases over a three-week period and 95% of the cases over a nine-week period, if it follows the trajectory we think it’s likely to.

‘If all of those were spaced out on the NHS over two or three years, that would be easily manageable, but it’s the fact they are so heavily concentrated.’

The period at the height of the epidemic would mean the NHS has ‘huge pressure on it for a relatively short period of time’.

Access to critical care beds could be under the most pressure in the NHS as a result of the virus, Prof Whitty said.

‘The bit of the system which will come under pressure first will be those conditions that require people to have oxygen and particularly to have critical care beds, and that bit, I think, will come under pressure at quite an early stage if we have a high-end-of-the-range epidemic for this,’ he said.

Prof Whitty said he believed infections among NHS workers would be ‘similar to other areas’ – because staff would be told to curb their usual habits of working through illness.

‘NHS staff are remarkably determined to come and serve their professions,’ he said.

‘They may come in with quite significant feelings of unwellness.. We would definitely not wish them to do that in this situation.’

He said: ‘The difference between presenteeism in the NHS, which is remarkable, and some areas of work would go away – and we would want it to go away.’