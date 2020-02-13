UK chancellor of the exchequer resigns amid cabinet reshuffle

LONDON, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid resigned Thursday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffled his cabinet.

Javid, scheduled to deliver his post-Brexit budget next month, had been expected to keep his job. But media reports claimed he quit after a row with Johnson during a meeting Thursday at 10 Downing Street.

Minutes after Javid’s decision, Johnson named then Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak as the new chancellor of the exchequer.

The BBC reported that Javid rejected an order to fire his team of aides, saying “no self-respecting minister” could accept such a condition.

Javid, former home secretary, was appointed chancellor of the exchequer in July last year by Johnson when he became prime minister.