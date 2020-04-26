UK: Chelsea not cutting pay to staff amid COVID-19

ANKARA

English football powerhouse Chelsea said Saturday it will pay personnel, including the first team squad, in full amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not planning any general redundancies or furloughs for our full-time staff who are continuing to be paid 100 per cent of their current wages,” it said in a statement. “The club can confirm we will not be taking advantage of the Government’s current Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme which runs to 30 June.”

The Premier League team said casual workers and match day personnel at Stamford Bridge Stadium will also be paid through June 30.

It will back the NHS [National Health Service] to supply accommodation for health staff at the club venue.

Last week, Chelsea began to provide meals to NHS staff and charities to help in the coronavirus pandemic.

It added that the Blues’ medical staff has satisfied the needs of NHS in response to the new coronavirus.

On Monday, Chelsea’s city rivals Arsenal reached a “voluntary agreement” with its first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff on a 12.5% pay cut amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After originating in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 203,000, with total infections close to 2.9 million, while more than 816,500 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

UK health authorities said the virus’ death toll there rose to 20,319.