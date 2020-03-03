UK confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases

LONDON, March 1 (Xinhua) — Britain has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 35, according to British health authorities.

Among these cases, three were believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus in Britain related to a known case, while another six had recently travelled back from Italy and two from Iran respectively, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said in a statement.

The remaining patient, resident in Essex in the southeast of England, had no relevant travel and it is not yet clear how the patient contracted the virus, said Whitty.

Britain’s confirmed cases have been on the rise in the past few days. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News that he could not rule out banning big events where thousands of people would gather, if the situation gets worse.