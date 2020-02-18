UK consumers will suffer without comprehensive trade deal with EU: industry group

LONDON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — British consumers will face higher costs and reduced availability of goods next year if the country fails to secure a comprehensive post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (EU) by the end of December, an industry body warned Monday.

British Retail Consortium (BRC) launched its report, “A Fair Deal for Consumers: EU Trade Roadmap”, outlining the retail industry’s priorities for the upcoming government negotiations with the EU.

Almost 80 percent of all the food that British retailers import comes from the EU. Most of this comes through Dover and Folkestone, two of Britain’s largest roll-on roll-off ports, which handle almost 7,000 lorries every day. However, by exiting the EU on Jan. 31, Britain is set to lose its frictionless trade with the EU members after the Brexit transition period ends in December.

Britain and the EU are expected to start trade talks in March. Doubts still remain whether the trade talks could be wrapped up by the end of the transition period.

“The issue is simple — higher tariffs and extensive checks will harm consumers, retailers, and the UK economy,” said Chief Executive of the BRC Helen Dickinson, urging the British government to negotiate “a zero tariff agreement” that minimizes checks and red tape.

“The introduction of excessive or avoidable checks would mean businesses face a mountain of paperwork to be filled out by an army of newly trained staff, coupled with exhaustive checks on thousands of lorries every day, ” Dickinson said.

“The result for consumers would be higher costs and reduced availability on the shelves,” Dickinson said.

The BRC called for pragmatic solutions on future compliance and regulatory checks that will apply from January 2021.

Apart from reaching a zero tariff trade deal, the BRC also urged key mitigation measures which include cooperation with the EU to minimize trade friction, coordination on VAT, customs and excise procedures, advance information on new checks and paperwork and timely construction of necessary infrastructure at British ports.