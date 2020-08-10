UK Contact Tracers are Having BBQs Because They Have Nothing to Do

Boris Johnson’s so-called “world beating” coronavirus contact tracing service is going so well that people being paid to work on it have resorted to barbecues and quizzes to keep busy.

According to the Guardian’s sources, contact tracing agents are making “a handful of calls a month” and are struggling to productively fill the rest of their time.

Even when they did have calls to make, agents said often the numbers didn’t exist, or always went to voicemail, or had already been contacted by the tracing service.

One of the companies providing tracing agents to the government has apparently started giving quizzes to keep staff busy and morale up, with prizes including £50 and a TV for people who make the most successful calls.

One agent comments:

“I’ve heard of tracers claiming to be sat in the garden having a barbecue so that they can stay logged in and clock up the hours. They aren’t alone – there’s hundreds, if not thousands, of similar stories.”

Another said they’d been sent quiz questions every day, including such mundane nonsense as “what’s your favourite flower?”, to “pass the time and keep people active.”

They continued, “it’s very juvenile, particularly when they treat us with extreme scepticism and negativity when calls aren’t coming in.”

According to the paper’s investigation, 471 contact-tracing workers at one company made a total of 135 calls across two days. That’s not even one call per day per person. And those aren’t successful calls, they’re just numbers dialled, so will include all the wrong numbers and whatnot.

Another worker commented:

“We could easily make 30 calls a day. I’ve worked hundreds of hours and only made a handful of calls, and all of them have gone to voicemail.

It’s been very frustrating, and I’m grappling with my own morals because I’m wasting so much [public]money.

They keep telling us next week it’s going to get more busy, and at first you believe that, but over time reality sets in that I may never make a real call, and I’ll be paid thousands of pounds by the government. That’s deeply frustrating if you want to help.”

One worker said a single person had been called twenty times by tracers at their company.

One of the companies handling the outsourced work said it was better to have too many staff than too few. Which is true, but still, yikes. [The Guardian]