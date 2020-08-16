UK coronavirus cases soar by 1,012 with three new deaths in last 24 hours

The UK has reported 1,012 new confirmed cases of coronavirus – almost 300 more than last Saturday – taking its total to 317,379 since the outbreak began.

It is down sharply from 1,441 on Friday, which was the highest daily increase for two months, but it is the fifth day in a row there have been more than 1,000 infections reported in daily figures.

A further three people were reported to have died within 28 days after testing positive for the coronavirus. It is the lowest increase on a Saturday, although Britain’s reporting methods have changed.

The overall toll now stands at 41,361 fatalities after a recent review reduced the total by more than 5,000.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 56,800 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The UK has the fifth-highest Covid-19 death toll in the world, behind the US (171,867), Brazil (106,571), Mexico (55,908) and India (49,481), as of Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday, NHS England said four more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,456.

The patients were aged between 66 and 88 and they all had known underlying health conditions.

Six deaths have been reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Public Health Wales announced one new death as its toll increased to 1,587. The number of confirmed cases increased by 27 to 17,543.

Scotland hasn’t reported a Covid-19 fatality in a month. The number of fatalities in that country remains at 2,491.

It reported 51 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours – down from a 65 case increase announced on Friday – taking its total to 19,289 since the outbreak began.

About half of the cases (25) were recorded by NHS Grampian, the health board covering the Aberdeen outbreak.

The Scottish Government statistics also show the number of people tested reached the highest level since the start of August, with 15,323 tests carried out.

As of Friday night, 244 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, the lowest number since figures were first published on March 27.

Three of those hospital patients were being treated in intensive care wards.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Prevalence across Scotland remains low – and thankfully, another day of no deaths amongst confirmed cases.

“But these figures also tell us that the virus is most definitely still out there – so please be ultra-careful and follow all the #FACTS advice.”

Northern Ireland also reported no new deaths on Saturday as the number of confirmed cases increased by 65 to 6,364. The death toll remains at 558.

It has reported new 139 cases in the last 48 hours.

England’s lockdown restrictions eased further on Saturday to allow more beauty treatments, live indoor performances and small wedding receptions.

Theatres, bowling alleys, casinos and soft play centres have been given the green light to reopen. “Close contact” beauty treatments are also allowed.

However, these restrictions remain in place in areas that are still under a local lockdown.

The restrictions eased as France, the Netherlands and Malta were put back on the UK’s travel “red list” from 4am, forcing people arriving from those countries to self-isolate for 14 days.

The quarantine conditions also apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from Turks and Caicos and Aruba.