UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 102 and cases rise by more than 1,000 again

The UK’s coronavirus death toll has rise by 102, as the number of new cases soars by more than 1,000.

The total number of people to have died from Covid-19 in the UK now stands at 46,628 across all settings.

The delay in releasing the latest death toll was due to technical difficulties, Public Health England said.

And more than 1,000 daily new cases have been reported for the second time in three days.

It’s the highest daily increase since the 24 hours to 9am on June 21, when the number was 1,221.

The government confirmed another 1,148 infections across the UK, taking the total to 312,789.

Another 1,062 new cases were reported on Sunday.

The continued slow increase in the number of cases has a number of officials worried about the chances of a second wave of the virus across the UK – with schools due to reopen in weeks.

Today’s death toll is a rise on last Tuesday’s death toll, where 89 more fatalities were reported.

The Tuesday prior saw 119 deaths. Tuesday, July 21, 110 deaths were reported, while on Tuesday, July 10, there were just 48 recorded.

Earlier today, another eight coronavirus hospital deaths were reported.

There have been six further Covid-19 deaths in England’s hospitals while in Wales there were two.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland no new deaths reported.

The six latest deaths reported in England included four in the North West, one in the Midlands and one in the south east.

On Monday the coronavirus death toll in the UK’s hospitals increased by seven to a total of 34,044.

Last Tuesday, August 4, the Covid-19 hospital death toll rose by seven and the previous Tuesday, July 28, it rose by 12.

A further six people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,425, NHS England said on Tuesday.

The patients were aged between 46 and 96 and all had known underlying health conditions.

Eight deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

The region with the highest number of deaths was the North West with four, while the remaining two deaths were recorded in the Midlands and the South East respectively.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland have risen by 52 in a day, Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday.

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.