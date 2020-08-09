UK coronavirus death toll rises by 8 to 46,574 as cases pass crucial 1,000-a-day target for first time since June

CORONAVIRUS cases have risen above the crucial 1,000-a-day target for the first time since June as fears grow over a potential second wave.

A further 1,062 people have tested positive for the disease – bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 310,825.

The figure represents a 43 per cent increase on last Sunday’s total of 743 .

But the rise in cases could also be down to more tests being carried across the country, as hotspot areas such as Oldham, Blackburn and Leicester undergo intensive checks.

The Department of Health also confirmed a further 8 people have died from the disease – bringing the UK total to 46,574.

The death tolls on Sundays and Mondays are usually lower than average due to a lag in reporting over weekends.

The 1,000 cases figure was set as a key Government target in May, with ministers hoping to hit the figure before easing lockdown.

It is the first time the UK has gone above 1,000 cases a day since June 26.

The government has aimed to keep infection rates below the landmark figure as the country continued to ease restrictions.

During July, cases consistently stayed below the 900 mark – but have crept up in recent days.

The grim death figure is the same as last Sunday’s total.

All eight deaths recorded today were from England – with no coronavirus deaths in Scotland or Wales.

Figures from Northern Ireland are yet to be updated.

It comes as an official report suggested almost as many Brits have been killed by lockdown as coronavirus itself.

According to figures, for every three Covid-19 dead another two have died because they missed vital medical treatment.

Between March and May there were 25,000 coronavirus deaths.

At the same time 16,000 others also died, including 6,000 too scared to go to A&E.

People felt that they should stay home because of the Governments ‘Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives’ message.

And is thought 10,000 died in care homes after they were discharged early from hospitals.

They were not able to access critical care.

But around 2,500 lives were saved by a fall in pollution and accidents and healthier living.

Preston has now become the latest UK city to be plunged into local lockdown after a spike in cases.

Council leaders have now warned young people “don’t kill granny” after it emerged half of the fresh infections are people aged under 30.

East Lancashire, Greater Manchester and parts of West Yorkshire have all seen strict rules imposed on them.