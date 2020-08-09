UK coronavirus death toll rises by 98 to 46,511 as cases see slight drop over last week

THE UK coronavirus death toll today rose by 98 to 46,511.

New statistics revealed another 871 cases of the deadly bug were recorded, bringing the total number of infections to 309,005.

The number of cases has slightly dropped after 880 were recorded last Friday.

Meanwhile data has revealed infections have jumped significantly in four areas in England – with ten areas remaining at risk of further local restrictions being enforced.

Data showed that Bradford in West Yorkshire has the highest amount of new cases with 48.5 per 100,000 people – equating to 262 new cases of the virus.

It comes as…

Leicester – which was the first city to be put into a further local lockdown has 52.2 per 100,000 people, equating to 185 new cases.

Despite this, case numbers in Leicester have fallen from 62.4 per cent of cases per 100,000 people.

Today, the Department of Health announced restrictions banning households from mixing indoors or in gardens are to be brought in for Preston from midnight tonight.

It comes after the coronavirus R rate was revealed to be up for the second week in a row – with the overall average for the UK reaching 1.

New data has revealed that almost every region of England is now pushing the crucial value, which could suggest the epidemic is growing.

The latest figures published today by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) shows that the range across the country is now hitting 1.

It was just under the crucial value at between 0.8-0.9 when the weekly numbers were updated last Friday.

Earlier this week Manchester’s mayor Andy Burnham urged the government to reinstate shielding measures after a major virus incident was declared.

On Monday it was reported that cases in the city had doubled in a week and that the infection rate in the area is now as high as it was in May.

It was also revealed yesterday that there had been an outbreak of the virus at a Royal Mail delivery office.

Meanwhile, there are fears some coronavirus cases could have slipped through the net as loss of taste and smell was not added to the list of symptoms.

A study found that almost two-thirds of staff at a London NHS trust developed anosmia during the height of lockdown, a symptom which was only added to the official list on May 18.

The NHS now states that symptoms such as a new and persistent cough, a high temperature and a loss of taste and smell are key symptoms of the virus.