UK coronavirus deaths at lowest level since before lockdown

CORONAVIRUS deaths in England and Wales are at the lowest level since before lockdown began in late March, figures show.

The number of people dying from the deadly bug has dropped drastically, with fatalities now around the same as they were 19 weeks ago.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

In the week to July 31, 193 death certificates mentioned Covid – the lowest number since the week ending March 20, when it was mentioned on 103 death certificates.

Lockdown began in the UK on March 23. The strict laws are being eased in stages.

And officials from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed the number of deaths from all causes are below average for the seventh week in a row.

New figures reveal:

However, across the whole of the UK, there have now been more than 56,800 deaths involving coronavirus.

The number is higher than the total released by the Government, which currently records the total as 46,595.

People aged 85 or older were the most likely to die with the illness, with Brits aged 75 to 84 the second most likely.

Two babies aged under one – both boys – have died with the virus, as have five children aged between one and 14.

Overall, men are more likely to die with the virus than women, with 55 per cent of all deaths involving males.

Most deaths – 63.4 per cent – occurred in hospital, with the remainder occurring in care homes.

Five regions of England had deaths below the five-year average in the week ending July 31 – eastern England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands and London.

In four regions the number of registered deaths was above the five-year average: south-west England, north-west England, north-east England and south-east England.

In Wales, the number of deaths registered in the week to July 31 was 7.2 per cent below the five-year average.

In addition, it was revealed that more people are now dying of flu than coronavirus.

Almost five times as many people are now dying of influenza or pneumonia than Covid-19, according to the latest data.

Boris Johnson put the brakes on easing further lockdown restrictions a fortnight ago after new cases of coronavirus jumped by 63 per cent in a fortnight.

Strict local lockdowns are also in place in areas including Greater Manchester and Preston after a spike in fresh cases, many of which were found in young people.

And it was today announced that UK unemployment since March rose to 730,000 after another 114,000 Brits lost their jobs last month alone.

The fall in employment between April and June is the largest quarterly drop since 2009.