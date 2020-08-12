UK coronavirus deaths in hospitals rise by 8 – with half in one region

The number of deaths by coronavirus in UK hospitals has risen by eight to a total of 34,052.

There have been six further Covid-19 deaths in England’s hospitals while in Wales there have been two new fatalities recorded today.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland there have been no new deaths reported.

The six latest deaths reported in England included four in the North West, one in the Midlands and one in the south east.

On Monday the coronavirus death toll in the UK’s hospitals increased by seven to a total of 34,044.

Last Tuesday, August 4, the Covid-19 hospital death toll rose by seven and the previous Tuesday, July 28, it rose by 12.

A further six people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,425, NHS England said on Tuesday.

The patients were aged between 46 and 96 and all had known underlying health conditions.

Eight deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

The region with the highest number of deaths was the North West with four, while the remaining two deaths were recorded in the Midlands and the South East respectively.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Scotland have risen by 52 in a day, Nicola Sturgeon has announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, the First Minister said less than half of the new cases, 27, are in the NHS Grampian area, which covers the Aberdeen outbreak.

She said it is not yet clear how many of these new cases are linked to this outbreak but indications are the rate of increase is slowing.

The Aberdeen City Council area was placed into local lockdown last Wednesday, with shops, restaurants and bars ordered to close, residents banned from having visitors to their homes and a five-mile travel limit in place.

The lockdown measures are due to be reviewed this Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon said there have been 253 coronavirus cases in Aberdeen since the outbreak began on July 26.

More than half of these, 165, are associated with the outbreak linked to Aberdeen pubs.

The First Minister said: “The rate of increase appears at this stage to be slowing down but of course we remain very vigilant.”

She praised the work of the contact tracing teams who have identified 875 contacts, adding: “It is clear we are likely to identify new cases and new contacts for at least the next few days.”

The rise in overall daily coronavirus cases is up from the 29 confirmed on Monday and takes the total number of people in Scotland who have tested positive for the virus to 19,079.

The First Minister said no deaths have been recorded of patients who tested positive for coronavirus in the previous 28 days.

There have been no deaths under this measure for 26 consecutive days, with this total remaining at 2,491.

Of the people who tested positive, 269 are in hospital – up two from the previous day.

Of these, three are in intensive care, no change.

Another two people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,581.

Public Health Wales said the total number of cases in the country increased by 13, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 17,476.

No new deaths with Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

Another 48 people tested positive, bringing the overall tally to 6,188.

The figures today come as Russia’s health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, President Vladimir Putin says.

The jab was developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute and has been approved after less than two months of human testing, the Russian leader said.

He claims he has even allowed his own daughter to test the experimental vaccine.

But Russia’s speed in developing a jab has sparked concerns it could be putting national prestige ahead of science and safety.