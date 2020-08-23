UK coronavirus deaths rise by TWO to 41,405 in lowest 24-hour jump since lockdown

THE UK has seen the lowest coronavirus deaths rise in 24 hours since lockdown began.

Today the Government logged another two deaths as the total killed by the virus rose to 41,405.

It comes as the coronavirus R rate is above the crucial value of 1 across the UK, the country’s top scientists say.

Four regions in England have seen a slight increase in the vital measure since last week – while every range is at or above 1.

But experts have issued caution over the accuracy of the R rate estimate when cases are so few.

Prof Keith Neal said that local Covid clusters can also push the R rate up for an entire region when it may just be one small area.

The latest to see local lockdown restrictions is Oldham – where residents have been told not to meet anyone outside their household from midnight on Saturday.

After a spike in cases even more rules are going to come into place for the town, along with Blackburn and parts of Pendle.

The continued rise of cases throughout the country is in part due to more tests taking place as virus hotspots have rigorous checks.

Today the total number of positive cases in the UK has risen to 323,313, with 1,033 new infections in the last 24 hours.

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,589.

Public Health Wales said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country had increased by 34, bringing the revised confirmed cases to 17,673.

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

A total of 2,492 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, the First Minister said 19,605 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 71 from 19,534 the day before.

Some 10 of these new cases are in the Grampian health board area, 16 in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, four in Lanarkshire and 31 in Tayside.

There are 254 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, an increase of five in 24 hours.

Of these patients, two were in intensive care, no change from the previous day.

