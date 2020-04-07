UK coronavirus live: Matt Hancock sets goal of 100,000 Covid-19 tests per day – as it happened

Health secretary writes off £13.4bn of historic NHS debt; Boris Johnson still symptomatic; comedian Eddie Large dies after contracting coronavirus. This liveblog has now closed. For further updates, please head to the global liveblog
The health secretary, Matt Hancock, has set the government a new target of carrying out 100,000 Covid-19 tests a day by the end of April as he sought to defend the government’s approach.
Read the full story here.
- Returning to work at Westminster after having Covid-19, the health secretary, Matt Hancock, set a new goal of delivering 100,000 tests per day by the end of April. He also confirmed the ultimate goal is to roll out mass community testing as soon as possible, so that “anyone who needs a test shall have one”.
- Hancock also announced that £13.4bn historic NHS debt would be written off and £300m made available to community pharmacies to help services deliver what is needed to fight the pandemic.
- All British Airways staff are to be retained on 80% pay, with no redundancies, Unite the union announced. The move is expected to impact some 28,000 workers.
- The number of UK hospital deaths rose to 2,921 as a further 569 patients who tested positive for coronavirus lost their lives.
- The comedian Eddie Large, of the double act Little and Large, died at the age of 78 after contracting coronavirus, his son said.
- Campaigners called for more prisoners to be released as positive cases of Covid-19 among inmates in England and Wales rose to 73. The Howard League and the Prison Reform Trust warned that failure to act immediately could lead to significant loss of life.
- Nissan announced it’s 6,000 employees at its Sunderland plant will be furloughed as the site will remain shut throughout April.
- The government is considering the possibility of introducing “immunity certificates” for people who have had Covid-19 and become immune, but maintain that the science is not yet advanced enough.
- The first known death of a patient with coronavirus in England was before March, new figures from NHS England revealed. The data shows a total of six deaths occurred before 5 March, which is the date the public was first informed of a coronavirus-related hospital death in England.
Hancock said more temporary hospitals like the new Nightingale hospital in London and the ones planned for Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, could be needed in other parts of the country.
Powis said 8% of NHS staff nationwide are currently absent for Covid-19-related conditions.
Hancock said he would “look at all options” to keep women and children in abusive households safe.
Hancock confirmed the government is looking at “immunity certificates” for people who have had the disease and developed immunity. However, it is too early in the science to be able to put clarity on that at the moment.
Hancock confirmed mass community testing is the ultimate goal, but cannot put a figure on the timing because it depends on how quickly a home antibody test is developed and how quickly swab testing can be ramped up.
Hancock said the curve must be flattened (reducing the rate of infection) before the lockdown can be lifted.
Hancock said Premier League footballers at clubs were staff had been furloughed can indeed “play their part” by taking a pay cut.
Hancock gave “a firm commitment” that all NHS staff who need a test will get one by the end of the month.
Newton said testing will be crucial to differentiate between who has immunity and who has not been infected and therefore does not have immunity.
That information will inform the models and the strategy regarding the lockdown.
Hancock said testing is critical to ending the lockdown – i.e. pillar four in his strategy.
Number one at the moment must be that people continue to stay at home to control the spread.
Powis said there is still a lot to learn about the virus as it is a new virus that will inform the strategy, including:
We do not know how many people are asymptomatic.
We do not know how long immunity lasts.
We do not yet know what drugs are likely to work and vaccines take time to develop.
Hancock said the government is “currently confident” that the UK has the supply of medicines needed.
We have a very detailed plan for making sure that we have the full supply of medicines, including the ones that you mention, sedatives and all the medicines needed for those who have Covid-19 and people being ventilated.
We probably have one of the strongest understandings of the supply chain of anywhere in the world because of the preparations we did for a no-deal Brexit, and we keep them constantly under review.
In fact, I took a meeting on this question today. So whilst we, of course with the lockdowns around the world, we are highly vigilant, we are currently confident that we have the supplies of medicines that are needed.
Powis said NHS staff who are self-isolating at home because a member of their family has symptoms are the priority, because they may be able to go back to work.
Hancock confirmed the new goal of 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month is across all five pillars.
No test is better than a bad test.
He did not commit to a firm date by which every NHS worker can be tested as he did not want to “over-promise”, but he said “it will absolutely be before the end of the month”.