UK Coronavirus Lock-In Expected to Extend Until May 7

That shifty guy in the suit who’s currently helming the UK through the choppiest waters of several generations is about to extend Our Lockdown Hell, as it’s thought the UK’s stay-home order is likely to be stretched out until May.

That’s what “sources” leaking the government’s “plan” are saying, at least, and usually that means they were straight out told that’s what’s about to happen and are being used to gently prepare us for the actual thing… happening.

It is thus said that on Thursday we should see Dominic “Emergency Promotion” Raab reveal that the UK is to stay closed for everything but essential trips out to complain about cyclists until May 7, because despite us all being very brave and looking at our phones in bed as hard as possible in the national interest, there’s still quite a way to go until Covid-19 might be considered to be anything like beaten or even slightly bloodied across the country. [The Times via Standard]

Image credit: Unsplash