UK could extend confinement until June and de-escalation plan until October

Boris Johnson has been clear with his ministers: he will proceed with “utmost caution”, with only “modest and incremental” changes this month, to restrictions imposed on the population to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, which could extend at least to June. This has been revealed by the newspaper “The Times”, quoting a government source who clarified that in the next phases of the lack of confidence, which will be communicated to the public by the Prime Minister next Sunday, only “small steps” will be taken and only when it is clear that it is safe to do so.

And although according to the authorities, the peak of the outbreak has already passed and the curve of contagions and deaths are decreasing, the scientific team that advises the Executive warned that a significant opening of the blockade in which the nation finds itself would be “very dangerous” and drew attention to the infections that still remain high in the residences. And it is that the daily cases could be much higher than the 5,000 officers that the authorities report, and be closer to the 20,000, with almost half a million infected in total since the start of the outbreak, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Office .

The Johnson government had established five necessary requirements to ease confinement, and one of the most important is that the so-called “R factor”, the rate of contagions caused by an affected person, stay below 1. The Minister of Foreign, Dominic Raab, said yesterday that the current rate among the general population is between 0.5 and 0.9, but in nursing homes it could be above 1, which indicates that infections are still growing exponentially.

Johnson is at a crossroads, between avoiding a second wave that puts the population and the national health system at risk, between reviving the economy after the Bank of England warned of the severe recession that will result in the blockade and the pressures from some economic sectors that want to open now and at a time when the virus has claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people in the nation. Added to this is his own experience with the disease, which made him think, in his own words, of his own death, and the difficulty of managing four countries with different governments and visions. Scotland’s Chief Minister Nicola Sturgeon has expressed, for example, her intention to disassociate herself from Johnson’s decisions if she lifts the blockade too quickly and is in favor of continuing to convey the message that people should stay at home.

The tabloid “The Mirror” has also revealed that although the confinement as it is now, although with minor changes, could be maintained until June, the de-escalation would be gradual at least until October, when, however, the possibility of another would be on the table. I confine myself to the risk that a new wave of coronavirus will mix with the start of the seasonal flu season. .