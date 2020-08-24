UK could get second national lockdown if cases surge as officials fear ‘bumpy’ autumn

Britain may be forced back into another national lockdown if it follows the same trajectory as Spain, experts have warned.

Worrying data shows the country’s R rate could be above 1 – meaning Covid-19 cases are no longer falling.

Senior figures told The Telegraph that the government may now have to consider “more nationwide measures”, despite Boris Johnson previously saying this would not be the case.

A source said: “If it doesn’t get contained it may be that some things that have been open, you need to think about whether measures need to be taken to reverse things.

“The strategy is to manage this through local outbreak management, but if it moves in the direction of Spain, then clearly you can see what’s happening there, and in France, people are making more nationwide measures.”

Another insider told the newspaper: “We’re looking at a pretty bumpy autumn and winter and that’s going to go in the direction of increased cases and increased outbreaks.”

In recent days Spain and France have seen the number of cases rise as lockdown measures are eased.

Spain currently has 142 cases per 100,000 people, compared to Britain’s figure of 11 – but the number of new infections has risen by 11% in a week, with nearly 6,500 confirmed up to Sunday last week.

And the number of daily detected cases has risen to nearly double what it was at the start of June.

Government scientists say the numbers suggest there is a risk that the overall coronavirus epidemic in the UK is growing.

The latest growth rate for the whole of the UK is between minus 3% to plus 1%, a slight change from between minus 4% to minus 1% last week.

The growth rate of coronavirus transmission reflects how quickly the number of infections is changing day by day.

The growth rate means the number of new infections is somewhere between shrinking by 3% and growing by 1% every day.

Models that use Covid-19 testing data, which have less of a time delay, indicate higher values for R in England, the Government Office for Science statement said in a statement today.

It added: “For this reason, Sage does not have confidence that R is currently below 1.0 in England.

“We would expect to see this change in transmission reflected in the R and growth rate published over the next few weeks as we gain more certainty of what is currently happening.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The very slight movement in the R number reinforces the importance for all of us of staying alert to control the virus and save lives.

“But the number is an estimate with a high degree of uncertainty due to areas with lower case numbers or variabilities across the UK.

“It is only one indicator of how the UK is faring – ONS statistics also published today suggest that infections have levelled off.

“We are in a far better position to deal with this virus than at the start of the pandemic but to continue to keep us all safe we must remember to wash our hands, cover our faces, keep our distance and get a test if we have symptoms, so that NHS Test and Trace can keep the virus under control.”