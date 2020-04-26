UK COVID-19 hospital deaths hit 18,738 after another 616 patients die

LONDON, April 23 (Xinhua) — Another 616 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in hospitals in Britain as of Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 18,738, the Department of Health and Social Care said Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, 138,078 people have tested positive for COVID-19, marking a daily increase of 4,583, said the department.

Earlier in the day, a Downing Street spokesman told reporters that 50 mobile laboratories are planned to help the coronavirus testing effort, admitting that there was still a “great deal more to do” on testing.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday that Britain is “at the peak” of the COVID-19 outbreak while the rules of social distancing “is making a difference”. Enditem