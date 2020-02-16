UK economic growth FLATLINES at the end of 2019 amid political paralysis over Brexit

UK economic growth flatlined in the last three months of the financial year as the country was gripped by political paralysis over Brexit, official figures revealed today.

Gross domestic product (GDP) for the fourth quarter was the same as the period before, the official data showed, bringing the 2019 rise to 1.4 per cent,the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It is higher than the 1.3 per cent growth in 2018, but still one of the slowest years since the financial crisis, the ONS said.

2019 has been a ‘volatile’ year for the UK economy, the statistics body said, in part because of the changing deadlines for the country to leave the EU.

Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP at the ONS, said: ‘There was no growth in the last quarter of 2019 as increases in the services and construction sectors were offset by another poor showing from manufacturing, particularly the motor industry.

‘The underlying trade deficit widened, as exports of services fell, partially offset by a fall in import goods.’

There was a slight pick-up in December, as the economy grew by 0.3 per cent in the month of the election itself, in which Christmas shopping also took place.

That marked a big swing from the -0.3 per cent contraction suffered in November and was better than analysts had forecast.

The stagnation in the fourth quarter compares with a 0.5 per cent rise in the period before.

Brexit was originally scheduled for March 2019, but was later delayed to October, and then again to January this year.

The ONS found evidence that there had been stockpiling in the run-up to the October Brexit date, but this was not as pronounced as the March deadline.

It is still too early to tell if Britons were stockpiling in December to prepare for the final Brexit date in January 2020.

Manufacturing output declined sharply by 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter as there was less demand for cars. Many car producers decided to shut down their factories for shorter periods earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, the services sector, which provides many jobs in the UK, slowed to 0.1 per cent growth. This was in line with expectations and an easing since strong growth in the middle of 2018.

Labour’s outgoing shadow chancellor John McDonnell MP saying: ‘These are damning figures showing an economy punctured by a decade of decline.

‘With production tumbling over 2019 at its worst rate since 2012, it is clear that the Tories’ combination of cruel cuts and economic mismanagement has sent the economy into freefall.

‘The Tories lack any vision or plan for the economy, and the upcoming Budget risks another decade of disappointment.’

But Chancellor Sajid Javid said: ‘We’ve broken the deadlock and left the EU – now we need to seize this moment to level up and prepare our great nation for long-term success.

‘In my Budget, exactly one month from today, I’ll set out how we will move forward, with more ambition and new thinking, and empower our people and businesses so everyone has the opportunity to thrive.’

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) national chairman Mike Cherry, said: ‘Years of political uncertainty have an impact on productivity, and that’s evident in today’s figures.

‘This Government must put the measures in place that small firms need to thrive: a pro-business free trade agreement with the EU and nations beyond, an immigration system that works for firms of all sizes and an end to the debilitating impact of late payments, which almost doubled to £20 billion last year.

‘The Budget next month is a chance for the Chancellor to illustrate his support for small firms that he committed to during the general election campaign.

‘It’s vital that the cost of doing business, specifically when it comes to business rates protecting incentives to grow, and accelerating delivery of the infrastructure commitments outlined by the Prime Minister today are all a must.’