UK embassy condemns attack on Turkish soldiers

ANKARA

The British Embassy in Turkey on Friday condemned a rocket attack in Syria’s northwestern Idlib, which martyred two Turkish soldiers.

“We strongly condemn the attacks [and] extend our condolences to the Turkish Government and the families of those who lost their lives,” the British Embassy in Ankara posted on Twitter in Turkish language.

“We are deeply saddened that the Turkish soldiers died in Idlib,” the embassy said, adding: “The United Kingdom stands by friendly and NATO ally Turkey.”

On Thursday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that two Turkish soldiers were martyred, and another one was injured in a rocket attack by radical groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria.

On March 5, Turkish and Russian presidents agreed on a new cease-fire for Idlib.

Under the deal, all military activities are to end in Idlib with the establishment of a security corridor 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) to the north and south of the key M4 highway.

Turkish soldiers have been in the region to sustain the cease-fire and ensure the security of civilians.