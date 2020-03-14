UK finance minister says travel bans will hurt economy

LONDON, March 12 – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said travel bans, such as the one announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, would have an impact on Britain’s economy.

“There will be an impact on the demand side of our economy as people are unable to spend in the way that they normally would and travel, but it also affects supply chains for businesses and that impacts the supply side of our economy,” Sunak told BBC radio.

“And if those supply chains are disrupted, the productive capacity of our economy will shrink for a temporary period of time.”

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered travel from Europe to the United States to be restricted for 30 days. Travel from Britain would not be affected by the ban.

