UK gives Huawei green light for 5G network

LONDON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The British government on Tuesday approved a restricted role for Chinese tech company Huawei in building the country’s 5G network, local media reported.

Huawei, the Shenzhen-based networking and telecommunications equipment and services supplier, said it is reassured by the British government’s confirmation that it can continue working with the customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track.

“The evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future,” Victor Zhang, vice-president of Huawei, said.

The latest decision came nearly a year after the British government said it would mull whether to allow Huawei infrastructure kit on the nation’s 5G mobile networks.

Other European countries, including Germany, are also expected to make decisions on the Chinese tech giant. European leaders have said that building 5G network could be costlier and slower without Huawei equipment.