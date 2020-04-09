UK Government’s WhatsApp Coronavirus Chatbot Now Has Even More Helpful Titbits

The government’s WhatsApp coronavirus information service just got a tad more comprehensive with an additional list of handy topics being covered, like advice for high risk individuals, as well as how to go about getting financial support.

The WhatsApp chatbot was launched a couple of weeks ago, and had a few teething issues, but they were ironed out pretty sharpish. If you can’t be bothered to head to the NHS or official government website, then the bot is the perfect solution for you. The new content available on the service includes:

Matt Idema, chief operating officer at WhatsApp said:

“People all over the world are using WhatsApp more than ever to connect with and support their friends, family and communities during this crisis. Now, thanks to the UK Government’s Coronavirus Information Service, the British public can also get official, timely and trustworthy advice about Coronavirus on WhatsApp. We will continue to support the UK Government to develop the service with updated information and official guidance as the situation develops.”

If you’re a WhatsApp user, you can sign up for the service by adding the number ‘07860 064 422’ to your contacts and send it a simple “hi” in the WhatsApp messenger. There’s also a WHO WhatsApp bot offering news and information on coronavirus.