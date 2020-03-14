UK health official tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, March 10 (Xinhua) — A UK health official has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on his Twitter account Tuesday evening.

“Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus,” said Hancock, referring to Nadine Dorries, minister for patient safety, suicide prevention and mental health.

“She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS (National Health Service) and PHE (Public Health England) staff have been brilliant,” said Hancock, “We all wish her well as she recovers.”

BBC quoted a statement by Dorries as saying that as soon as she was informed, she took all the advised precautions and had been self-isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice,” she also said.

The news came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK increased to 382 as of Tuesday evening, and six patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, according to UK’s health authorities.