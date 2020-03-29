UK heavyweight champion Joshua in self-isolation

LONDON

Anthony Joshua, the British world heavyweight champion, is in self-isolation, a spokesman said Thursday, after meeting with Charles, Prince of Wales, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

“AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well,” Joshua’s spokesman said.

“He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the frontline key workers.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Prince of Wales was in self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Prince Charles, 71, the heir to the British throne, had met with Joshua and many others at the Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

Joshua, 30, is due to defend his IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London on June 20. But the match could be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, Joshua tweeted: “Hi guys, hope everyone’s staying safe. It’s humbling to see people giving their everything right now to keep us safe. Shout to everyone on the front-line.

“We see you, we appreciate you, we thank you and we’re in awe of you!”

The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the U.K.-wide death toll from coronavirus was 465, an increase of 28 in 24 hours.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 170 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now surpassed 424,000 while the death toll is nearly 19,000 and over 109,100 have recovered, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.