UK house prices drop for first time in 7 months as tax cut to expire

LONDON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Britain’s average house price saw the first monthly fall in January 2021 since June 2020, as the stamp duty holiday is expected to end on March 31 as scheduled, mortgage lender the Nationwide Building Society said Tuesday.

The average house price across Britain in January was 229,748 pounds (about 314,181 U.S. dollars), dropping by 0.3 percent compared with the previous month, but still up 6.4 percent year-on-year, said the mortgage lender in its House Price Indices.

“To a large extent, the slowdown probably reflects a tapering of demand ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday, which prompted many people considering a house move to bring forward their purchase,” said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist.

Commenting on the big gap between the housing market and broader economic performance, Gardner said “many peoples’ housing needs have changed as a direct result of the pandemic, with many opting to move to less densely populated locations or property types, despite the sharp economic slowdown and the uncertain outlook.”

“Indeed, the total number of mortgages approved for house purchases in 2020 actually exceeded the number approved in 2019, and house price growth ended 2020 at a six-year high,” added Gardner.

Looking ahead, Gardner said he believes that shifts in housing preferences “are likely to continue to provide some support for the market.”

“However, if the stamp duty holiday ends as scheduled, and labour market conditions continue to weaken as most analysts expect, housing market activity is likely to slow, perhaps sharply, in the coming months,” Gardner warned.

In July 2020, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the introduction of the stamp duty holiday in his summer statement as part of the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Sunak, the initial threshold for anyone buying a home has increased from 125,000 pounds (about 170,937 dollars) to 500,000 pounds (about 683,751 dollars).

This means that the majority of house purchases in England and Northern Ireland will not be liable for stamp duty as long as purchase are completed before March 31, 2021.

The changes to stamp duty are designed to support the housing sector through the crisis.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem