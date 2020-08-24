UK ISPs Pay Out £20.7m in Crap Service Compensation

The idle fantasy that is getting money back when your internet’s broken or when the engineer doesn’t come at the time the call centre operative promised has now become real for many, as regulator Ofcom says a record £20.7m was paid out in the last half of 2019 under the UK’s Automatic Compensation Scheme.

The likes of BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media made the payments, split roughly along the lines of £10m each for delayed repairs and the late connection of new lines, with £1.5m going out to compensate people for missed engineer appointments. It marks a pretty big win for the consumer, as in the first half of 2019, before the scheme was put into place, just £8m was paid out under the old phone-up-and-complain-manually system.

However, this number may drop when 2020’s data is in despite us being home all day and able to log more errors, as Ofcom relaxed the rules in June, saying the ISPs could suspend automatic compo payments due to all the, you know, fuss. And the mess. And the global funny business that went on. Some have reinstated payments, but some are, of course, merrily sailing past deadlines as they are institutionally wont to do. [BBC]