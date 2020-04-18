UK Lockdown to Continue for at Least Another Three Weeks

Unsurprisingly, the lockdown here in the UK is being extended as the Prime Minister’s right-hand man says that lifting it now would “risk damage to both public health and the economy”.

Boris Johnson ushered in the initial lockdown measures almost a month ago, and fell victim to the virus himself earlier this month. After a stint in intensive care, he was discharged a few day ago, but foreign secretary Dominic Raab is still deputising for the PM, and took to that little podium yesterday to announce that the lockdown will continue.

During the briefing, Raab said that the current social distancing measures have been successful in curtailing the spread of covid-19, but that the infection rate isn’t as low as it needs to be to allow for any relaxing of current measures. He went on to say:

“Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus. That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths. It would undo the progress that we’ve made to date, and as a result, would require an even longer period of the more restrictive social distancing measures.”

Based on the advice that the government has received, the new normal is sticking around for “at least the next three weeks,” which takes us to May 7. Raab explained that the five factors that would affect loosening up the lockdown include:

Until those five factors are met, staying at home is where it’s at, although that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll go back to ‘normal’. There may still be some restrictions in place that will be dictated by the science, but it’s unlikely we’ll see those conditions being met in just three weeks. [Sky News]