UK nationals jailed 33 years for drug smuggling

LONDON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Swansea Crown Court in Wales had sentenced two British drug smugglers arrested in one of Britain’s biggest ever drug hauls for a total of 33 years in jail, local media reported.

Hiding cocaine worth 78 million U.S. dollars on a yacht travelling from South America to Britain, 53-year-old Gary Swift and 41-year-old Scott Kilgour from Liverpool were arrested on board the yacht by border patrol officers, 800 meters off the coast of Wales last August.

The court on Monday sentenced Swift and Kilgour to 19 years 6 months and 13 years 6 months respectively after they pleaded guilty to importing class A drugs into Britain.

The two Britons were caught after an joint operation between Britain’s National Crime Agency and Spanish National Police.