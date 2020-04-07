UK New Car Sales Nearly Halved in March

Registrations of new cars in the UK for March reached predictably apocalyptic and generational lows, as you don’t really need a lease on a new SUV when you’re not even supposed to be walking to the newsagent for a Mars bar and a milkshake. Registrations of all new cars plummeted 44 per cent year on year, with diesels suffering an unimaginable 62 per cent fall in deliveries.

The good news, though, is that registrations of full electric battery-only cars rose even during the hellish month, with EVs taking an impressive percentage of the total of new vehicles sold; 33,777 pure EVs were registered in March, a 33 per cent increase on last year’s March number during even the grimmest month in recent memory, accounting for 4.6 per cent of the entire market.

That’s still not a huge slice, but in March of 2019 pure EVs only took a mere 0.9 per cent of sales; so this perhaps marks the start of one of those exponential growth charts that are always in the news now but for battery-only cars. Battery-electric sales are now up 204 per cent year-on-year too, and that can’t all be the residual effect of pre-ordered Teslas coming off the boats. [SMMT]