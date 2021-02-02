UK online retailer Asos to buy brands from Arcadia for over 360 million USD

LONDON, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Online fashion retailer Asos will buy Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from Arcadia for 265 million pounds (about 363 million U.S. dollars) to help accelerate its multi-brand platform strategy, Asos said on Monday.

Additionally, Asos will purchase 30 million pounds (about 41 million dollars) of stock and transfer 300 employees across design, buying and retail partnerships. But Asos is not buying Arcadia’s 70 stores.

The acquisition is expected to complete on Feb. 4.

As a British multinational retailing company headquartered in London, Arcadia group fell into administration in November last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, casting doubt over the future of its brands and 13,000 jobs. Another of its brands, Evans, was bought by Australia’s City Chic in December last year.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo is in talks with the group to buy its remaining brands including Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton, according to the BBC.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem