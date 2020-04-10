UK PM clinically stable: spokesperson

LONDON, April 8 (Xinhua) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment, a Downing Street spokesperson said Wednesday.

He continues to be cared for in intensive care at St Thomas’ hospital in London and is in good spirits, according to the spokesperson.

The prime minister is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without assistance, the spokesperson added.

Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday night after continuing to display symptoms of cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19. He was moved into intensive care on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.