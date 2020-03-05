UK PM Johnson to discuss summit, strategy with climate…

LONDON, March 3 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair the first meeting of his climate change committee on Wednesday to discuss priorities for the year, longer-term strategy and preparations for November’s UN climate summit, his spokesman said.

“This will drive further action across government to protect our environment, reduce emissions and improve air quality,” the spokesman said, adding the meeting would bring together senior ministers, officials and experts.

“Tomorrow, ministers will be discussing their priorities for the year of climate action, and the UK’s longer term strategy for tackling climate change as well as ongoing preparations for COP26.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)