UK Prepares Legal Limits for Air Pollution

A forthcoming Environment Bill will set out legal levels for some of the most damaging forms of pollution, and will require local authorities to meet new limits for pollution. Or else. Or else something.

The four-pronged approach of the Environment Bill is to encourage “cleaner air, cleaner water, less waste and more biodiversity,” with the top target being fine particulate matter of the PM2.5 level; the grim sooty matter that stains the nation’s legacy stonework and our own human interior airways. Targets are yet to be set, though, with a consultation in early 2022 to help inform the various legal requirements. We bet everyone says they don’t go far enough, yet simultaneously we fail to meet them. Guaranteed.

There’s to be a new group of people on office chairs overseeing the results too, with the Office for Environmental Protection coming into being to monitor developments and compile an annual report, that’ll inevitably say we’ve not done all that well, really, and we’ll all be living in a dustbowl of concrete and bone dust by 2120. [GOV]

