UK primary school kids win real full-size train

LONDON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Students at a primary school in England have won in a contest a full-size working train which will be used as a new science lab, local media reported.

The carriage, awarded to kids at Fagley Primary School in Bradford, Yorkshire, will also be used by the wider community for talks and events.

The Department for Transport had run a contest to award Pacer train carriages, which were built using bus parts more than 30 years ago.

Known for being slow, bouncy and noisy, Pacers were intended to be a cheap stop-gap solution to a lack of rolling stock.

Describing the school’s success as fantastic, teacher Liz Thompson said the train will help push the school’s focus on science and the environment.

“The children are so excited. It is a unique opportunity for us. We plan to place the train at the front of the school so it can be seen by everybody,” she told Xinhua.

Besides the primary school, a men’s mental health charity and an NHS trust have also won Pacers to give them a new lease of life in retirement.